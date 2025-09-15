Deezer Introduces AI Detection as questions around quality control grow

Deezer rolls out AI detection as nearly a third of new uploads are AI-generated, prompting conversations about who decides what counts as ‘good’ music.

“Who decides what counts as quality these days?” That’s probably the first thought when you stumble across an AI-generated track.

Is banning all AI music a good move – or is it unfair to some tracks that might actually be worth a listen? And more importantly, who gets to call the shots?

Deezer is tackling that question head-on. It’s not so much a “Should we keep AI music on playlists?” scenario, but more of a straight-up cull: certain AI tracks are being removed from editorial playlists and recommendation algorithms.

The bigger question lingering over the streaming world? Is that even fair?

The stats make it clear why the platform is acting fast. At the start of the year, 10% of new uploads were AI-generated. Today, that number has jumped to 28% – roughly 30,000 tracks hitting Deezer every single day.

And with that surge comes another problem: fraudulent streams. Deezer estimates up to 70% of plays for AI-generated songs are inflated by bots, muddying the waters for human artists.

To tackle this, Deezer has rolled out an AI detection system. Tracks flagged by the tool are kept out of playlists and recommendation algorithms, aiming to protect human creators, maintain fairness, and preserve transparency on the platform.

At the end of the day, AI might be writing the hooks and melodies, but Deezer’s crackdown reminds us that deciding what’s truly “worthy” of our ears is still very much a human call.