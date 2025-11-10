Deftones Tease Massive 2026 London Show with Cryptic Billboards

The billboards are up. The date is set. The speculation has begun.

The atmospheric and aggressive sound of Deftones is set to descend upon London once more.

Mysterious billboards have erupted across East London, featuring the stark artwork of their latest album, ‘Private Music,’ and a single, tantalising date: 23.08.2026.

This cryptic campaign has ignited speculation that the Sacramento art-metal pioneers are plotting a massive summer show, with fans theorising a headline slot at Victoria Park’s All Points East festival.

The tease comes hot on the heels of their sold-out 2025 UK tour and a thunderous career-spanning performance at Crystal Palace Park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amped Magazine UK (@ampedmaguk)

Following praise for their new album, this 2026 event promises to be a monumental showcase of a band at the peak of its creative powers, delivering a pristine and honest storm of sound.