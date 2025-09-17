Depeche Mode’s “M” brings Memento Mori Tour to IMAX

From stadiums to screens, a film about connection and legacy.

Synth legends Depeche Mode have unveiled the trailer for their highly anticipated concert film, DEPECHE MODE: M, a visceral exploration of music, mortality, and Mexican culture.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Fernando Frías, the film captures the band’s electrifying sold-out performances at Mexico City’s Foro Sol Stadium during their Memento Mori Tour.

Frontman Dave Gahan describes the project as a tribute to the “deep connection between music, culture, and people,” highlighting Frías’ artistry in weaving together live footage, fan narratives, and Mexico’s rich traditions around life and death.

The film, which premiered at New York’s Tribeca Festival in June, is set for a global theatrical and IMAX release on October 28th.

Tickets are now available, offering fans a chance to experience the band’s monumental tour, a heartfelt homage to late co-founder Andy Fletcher, who passed away in 2022.

The Memento Mori Tour spanned 112 shows across 2023-2024, captivating over 3 million fans worldwide and celebrated by critics as “a stunning celebration of life and music.”