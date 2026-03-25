Discord down today? Here’s what happened and how to fix it

Discord had a rough 24 hours.

The platform went down on Wednesday afternoon (March 25, 2026), leaving millions stuck on the dreaded “Awaiting Endpoint” screen – and for a lot of users, it stretched well into the early hours of today.

Reports peaked with over 20,000 users flagging issues on Downdetector, with two main waves of disruption:

Morning Glitch (around 11:45 AM ET) – streaming and messaging hiccups hit, but this one cleared up within an hour.

Afternoon Outage (around 3:00 PM ET) – the big one, taking voice and video offline globally and causing major headaches for server admins and gamers alike.

As of this morning, services are mostly back to normal.

Voice and video are running again, though Discord engineers are still “tracking down issues with the API,” which means you might notice some lag with messages, profiles, or server lists.

Regional hiccups are still popping up, especially on mobile.

If your Discord is still a little shaky, a couple of quick fixes can help: force a hard refresh on desktop (Ctrl + R or Cmd + R), switch your server’s voice region temporarily, or keep an eye on the official status page for updates.

It’s safe to say the platform is mostly back online — now it’s just a matter of shaking off those lingering aftershocks.