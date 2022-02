Novak Djokovic admitted to the BBC that he isn’t currently vaccinated from COVID and that he won’t be getting the jab any time soon.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Djokovic said missing out on future tennis trophies because he isn’t vaccinated was “the price that I’m willing to pay”.

“I was never against vaccination,” he told the BBC, confirming he’d had vaccines as a child, “but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

More to come.