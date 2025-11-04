DOBBY returns with deeply personal new single ‘FIGHT (Kim’s Song)’

With his signature mix of hip-hop, classical flourishes, and First Nations storytelling, DOBBY proves why he’s one of Australia’s most compelling voices.

Filipino-Murrawarri rapper, producer, composer, and drummer DOBBY is back with ‘FIGHT (Kim’s Song)’.

The track is a heartfelt tribute to his Taekwondo teacher, Kim Dalton, who was selected for the 2004 Athens Olympics before being diagnosed with a rare cancer.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of her passing,” DOBBY says. “I dedicate this song to her life and the impact she had on me — first as a black-belt in Taekwondo, now as a fighter on the stage.”

This is DOBBY’s first new music since his debut album, WARRANGU; River Story, which explored Indigenous land knowledge and environmental justice.

The album won the ARIA Award for Best World Music Album, was shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize, and saw the single ‘Ancestor’ top FBi Radio’s charts in 2024.

DOBBY’s music has always carried a social edge. His protest track ‘I CAN’T BREATHE’ won Best Video at the FBi SMAC Awards in 2020, and 2024’s ‘Until We’re All Free’ was nominated in the same category. Both songs are now used in schools to teach First Nations justice and support the Bla(c)k Lives Matter movement.

With a sound that blends hip-hop, classical touches, and First Nations storytelling, DOBBY keeps carving out a unique space in Australian music, and ‘FIGHT (Kim’s Song)’ proves he’s still a powerful, uncompromising presence.

‘FIGHT (Kim’s Song)’, is out today via ABC Music. Tour dates below.

7 Dec – Tallawooladah Lawn, Gadigal/Sydney (with Pa777ience and Mo’Ju)

22 Dec – Visions – Palestine fundraiser, Newcastle

29 Dec – Rising Tide, Newcastle