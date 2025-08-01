DOBBY’s Magical ‘Walk Away’ (Live from Happy) is now on Spotify!

The Hip Hop artist brings his self-produced hit to life with an electrifying performance.

Hip Hop artist and multi-instrumentalist DOBBY has delivered a powerhouse live rendition of his single Walk Away at Happy Studios.

Originally released in May, the track is a bold declaration of resilience, urging listeners to stand firm in their heritage.

Produced by DOBBY himself, Walk Away blends striking lyricism with dynamic production.

Fresh off scoring the short film SPRING for NATSIMO, DOBBY brought electrifying energy to the studio, even treating himself to an impromptu piano solo.

“This song speaks to standing strong in our cultures and history,” he shared. “We don’t back down.”

Catch the full performance now and follow DOBBY’s journey via his Instagram.