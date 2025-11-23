Mac DeMarco’s new lo-fi LP leaks the old-fashioned way

Dog On The Rock emerges as a demo-quality collection, distributed with DIY charm.

Mac DeMarco is quietly revolutionising the album release, one hand-burned CD-R at a time.

While on tour in Europe, the indie icon has bypassed traditional promotion entirely for his latest project, Dog On The Rock.

Instead of press releases, he’s opting for pure, tangible connection: secretly taping copies of the album to venue barricades for fans to discover.

This follows his tease of a “secret album” in a recent interview, where he mentioned crafting the sleeves himself.

The result is a 40-minute collection of demo-quality, instrumental guitar meanderings and wordless vocalisations, a serene, off-the-cuff soundscape.

With fans now uploading the tunes to YouTube and his own label sharing snippets, the secret is charmingly out.

In an era of corporate rollouts, DeMarco’s whimsical, personal approach reaffirms his status as a true artist of the people.