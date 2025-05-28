Dolly Parton’s Faith and Love: A lifeline after losing Carl Dean

60 years of marriage, one timeless love story, and the faith that keeps her going.

Dolly Parton’s voice has carried hymns of hope for decades, but now her own faith is guiding her through profound grief.

The country legend, 79, opened up about losing Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years, who passed away in March at 82.

“I believe I’ll see him again,” she shared, her voice steady with conviction. “He’s in my heart, my memories—everywhere we built together.”

Though she finds solace in his peace after illness, the loneliness lingers.

Amid promoting her new frozen meal line, Parton reflected on their enduring bond.

Dean, the shy Nashville asphalt worker who fell for her at a laundromat in 1964, inspired hits like Jolene and quietly anchored her stardom.

Now, she channels her grief into work: a memoir (Star of the Show), a Broadway-bound musical about her life, and Dollywood’s 40th anniversary.

“Carl always said I was born to be a star,” she laughed. “But I’m just a workin’ girl who misses her man”