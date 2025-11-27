A simple holiday greeting from Dolly sparks a wave of support online

Fans rally around Dolly Parton after her first Thanksgiving without husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton has always had a way of reaching straight for the heartstrings, but her Thanksgiving message this year hits with a little extra weight.

Marking her first Thanksgiving since the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, back in March, the country icon took a quiet moment to speak directly to fans, and unsurprisingly, the internet felt it.

Posting a simple, warm video to Instagram, Dolly opened with that signature sunny drawl: “Well, hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving.”

Even through the screen, the emotion was unmistakable.

She went on to thank fans for the years of memories and connection, signing off with a soft “just know that I will always love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

It’s classic Dolly — grace, gratitude, and a whole lot of heart, even in a year marked by loss.

And judging by the wave of support rolling in online, her fans are sending just as much love right back.