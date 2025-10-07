Fans Rally as Dolly Parton’s Sister Freida Asks the World to ‘Pray’ for the Country Icon’s Health

Dolly Parton’s sister, Freida, has sparked concern after calling on fans to join her in ‘praying’ for the 79-year-old legend’s health

Posting to Facebook, Freida wrote that she’d been “up all night praying” for her sister, adding: “She hasn’t been feeling her best lately… I truly believe in the power of prayer… with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly.”

The plea follows a string of health setbacks for the country icon. Last month, Parton revealed she was battling kidney stones, forcing her to skip a Dollywood appearance.

Soon after, she postponed her Las Vegas residency — originally set to kick off in December — citing ongoing medical procedures.

Still, in classic Dolly fashion, the 9 to 5 singer managed to keep things light: “It must be for my 1,000-mile check-up,” she joked. “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business — God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

For now, fans are holding onto that trademark optimism — and sending love straight back to Tennessee.