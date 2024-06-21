[gtranslate]
News

Iconic actor Donald Sutherland passes away at 88

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

Donald Sutherland leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable characters and a filmography that’s a masterclass in acting

Donald Sutherland, the iconic Canadian actor with a career that spanned over seven decades, passed away this week at the age of 88.

But Sutherland wasn’t just any actor; he was a chameleon, a shapeshifter who could embody both charm and menace with equal brilliance.

We fell for him in the irreverent chaos of MAS*H, then shuddered at his chilling turn in Don’t Look Now. He was Hawkeye’s voice of reason, and the creepy dude with a psychic wife in red raincoat (a role that probably scarred a generation for life).

But Sutherland’s influence wasn’s confined to the classics – although he will forever be the BEST father in the 2005 film Pride and Prejudice – just a few years ago, he brought a whole new level of gravitas to President Snow in The Hunger Games. Remember that steely glint in his eye as he orchestrated Katniss’ Games? Pure Sutherland magic.

And who could forget his hauntingly beautiful performance in Kate Bush’s iconic music video “Cloudbusting”? There he was, perfectly capturing the vulnerability and defiance of a man battling the government.

Sutherland wasn’t afraid to take risks. He could play the hero, the villain, the conflicted everyman – and he did it all with a quiet intensity that made him impossible to ignore.

Donald Sutherland leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable characters and a filmography that’s a masterclass in acting. We’ll miss you, sir.

Related