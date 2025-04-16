Donnie Darko’s Wildest Dream: Halloween Rave Invades Melbourne

James Duval Returns as Frank in a Multi-Sensory ‘80s Nightmare Party

Step into the Tangent Universe this June as Donnie Darko’s Halloween House Party takes over Melbourne Pavilion for a mind-bending, multi-sensory experience.

Inspired by the cult 2001 film, this high-tech interactive rave transforms the venue into an ‘80s-themed nightmare-meets-dance party—complete with Frank the Rabbit himself, actor James Duval, making a rare live appearance.

Produced by Cinaesthesia Productions, the event blends immersive set design, eerie soundscapes, and recreated film scenes with live DJs, themed bars, and a screening of the movie—though this is far from a typical watch party.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume and lose themselves in a multi-room spectacle that merges cinema, music, and surreal storytelling.

Following a sold-out London debut, the global tour hits Melbourne on June 6 (King’s Birthday weekend) with VIP packages offering meet-and-greets, signed merch, and even a glimpse of an original Frank costume.

Given the event’s history of rapid sell-outs, fans should act fast—reality is about to unravel.