DOOM + DOOM II are back on your shelf – and it smells like 1995 in here

DOOM + DOOM II get the physical treatment from Limited Run Games – and yes, you can play it on a box

The gods of hellfire have smiled upon us: Limited Run Games is teaming up with Bethesda Softworks to release DOOM and DOOM II in glorious, gunmetal-grade physical form.

Pre-orders for the collector-core drop go live April 18, 2025, with three increasingly insane editions that would make even a Revenant blush.

This ain’t your standard rerelease. This is the definitive bundle of the genre-defining shooters, with a slew of expansions and extras to chew through like a chainsaw in a meat locker. Alongside the OG games, you’ll get SIGIL and SIGIL II – the infamous brainchildren of John Romero – on a physical release for the first time ever, plus the new episode Legacy of Rust, for anyone who thought the Ultra-Violence setting was too forgiving.

The Standard Edition ($29.99 USD) gets you the essentials: DOOM + DOOM II across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch, plus expansions and a throwback-style booklet that smells like 1995.

Step up to the Big Box Edition ($99.99 USD) and things get brutal. Inside is a retro cassette tape soundtrack (yes, really), featuring both the Base Soundtrack and IDKFA, a booster pack of five collectible Monster Cards, and a chunky box adorned with that iconic pixel-art demon slayer gaze. It’s like your childhood PC desk got reincarnated.

But if you really want to show off to your LAN party mates, you’re gonna want the Will It Run Edition ($666.00 USD). It includes everything from the Big Box, plus a Floating Cacodemon Statue, a handheld Cacodemon-shaped console that plays DOOM, and a box that literally runs DOOM. Plug a controller into the box’s USB port, and bam – hell in your hands. It’s equal parts cursed artifact and gamer flex.

Limited Run isn’t just slinging discs – they’ve also paired up with CRKD®, known for turning controllers into collectibles, to release the NEO S RED KEY CARD Edition. Designed with Union Aerospace Corporation-style flair and enough red to make a Mancubus weep, this wireless weapon is as sleek as it is sacrilegious.

Also up for grabs: standalone DOOM Monster Booster Packs. Each one includes five randomly selected monstrosities, with a total of 15 to collect – and if you’re lucky, you might just pull a signed Cacodemon rookie card. Because who needs Pokémon when you’ve got pain elementals?

Pre-orders run April 18 through May 18, exclusively via Limited Run Games. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a fresh-faced marine, this is DOOM done right – loud, physical, and built to last the end of days.