Suspected mass overdose at Sydney music festival leaves one dead – six hospitalised

From techno rave to drug investigation.

A man in his 40’s who has not yet been identified has died at Dreamstate music festival following a “medical episode.”

The man died at the scene due to a cardiac arrest after ingesting illicit substances, whilst six others were rushed to hospital in a critical state. One is currently fighting for life.

On Saturday 7th of February, Sydney Olympic Park hosted Dreamstate, a techno festival advertised as an invigorating night of trance music.

At roughly 11:30pm that night, members of the crowd began suffering from “medical episodes.”

Following the event, Police told reporters that “a crime scene has been established, and police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Authorities are now considering the event to be a mass overdose event.

Hours before the event, Dreamstate posted an Instagram story warning of high-dose MDMA capsules in Victoria.

Six days ago, NSW Health similarly warned of high-dose MDMA circulating the state, additionally containing dipentolyne, a synthetic cathinone with “stimulant effects.”

These tablets have been detected at multiple music festivals across NSW and cause concern for the ongoing line-up of events this summer.

The tragedy has ignited pill testing discussions across the country again, as Dreamstate was not part of the state Government’s year-long pill-testing trial.

NSW Minister John Graham stated “it is a reminder that pill testing … is very important.”

A NSW Health spokesperson told press that “a range of harm reduction initiatives are in place at festivals, including support and health promotion workers, health messaging, free chilled water, misting fans, chill-out spaces and well-equipped medical services,” leaving the public asking if this is enough to keep people safe at festivals.

The spokesperson continued, “NSW Health extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person who died at Dreamstate music festival.”

The investigation remains ongoing and currently no arrests have been made.