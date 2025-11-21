Drugdealer Returns With Soft-Psych Soundscape: The News

Sharp songwriting at it’s finest

Drugdealer‘s new single, ‘The News,’ is a subtly powerful return.

Michael Collins picks up where he’s left off, but with fresh collaborators and renewed urgency.

Released on 20th November 2025, the track arrives as the B-side to Real Thing, his recent single with Weyes Blood.

Despite being his first formal collaboration with Robbie Chemical (aka Robert Aceto), Collins leans into years of friendship and creative chemistry.

The pair reconvened in Spain to write the song, channeling conversations about generational change, connection, and chaos into a soft-psych pop gem.

Musically, ‘The News’ is warm and jangly: the guitars ripple gently, drums stay relaxed and there’s enough spaciousness in the mix for Collins’ voice to land with ease.

The instrumentation doesn’t overwhelm, instead it gives room for subtle flourishes and melodic depth.

On the lyrical side, Collins doesn’t go for bombast.

The song feels intimate, grounded in real talk rather than grand statements.

It’s reflective, honest and surprisingly grounded for someone wrestling with big ideas about change and connection.

Production-wise, Al Carlson handled the mix and Dave Cooley mastered it.

The core duo is supported by Will Berman on drums, Dustin Boomkatz on bass and Evan Wright on guitar.

There’s also a limited edition 7″ vinyl: the “cloudy clear” pressing is capped at 700 units, and is set to ship around 12th of December.

In a landscape of maximalist production, ‘The News’ is quietly radical.

It’s not about reinvention for its own sake, instead Collins leans into friendship, craft, and thoughtful simplicity.

The result is a track that feels both timeless and very much of this moment.

Listen for yourselves on all major streaming platforms, or buy it via Mexican Summer here.