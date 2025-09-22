Dua Lipa drops manager amid Glastonbury Kneecap controversy

Dua Lipa has reportedly parted ways with longtime manager David Levy after a Glastonbury controversy involving Irish rap group Kneecap

Levy was reportedly one of the first to sign a letter urging festival founder Michael Eavis to remove Irish rap group Kneecap from the lineup, after the group faced criticism over alleged political affiliations.

Sources say Lipa was unaware of Levy’s involvement until after the letter went public, and decided to cut ties with him once she found out.

This move follows her 2022 decision to leave TaP Music and place her career under the management of her father, Dukagjin Lipa, a choice that gave her more personal control over her career decisions.

While Lipa hasn’t publicly commented on the split, the news has sparked conversation about the tricky balance artists face between their professional teams and personal values – especially when politics and music collide.