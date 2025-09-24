Dua Lipa sets the record straight over the agent controversy

Dua Lipa responds to tabloid reports about her agent, reaffirming her support for Palestine and condemning media clickbait.

Fresh off a sold-out New York run of shows with Nile Rodgers and Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa has responded to reports claiming she parted ways with her agent over a leaked letter urging Kneecap’s removal from Glastonbury, calling the story “completely false” and “deliberately inflammatory.”

The Daily Mail alleged that Lipa, currently on the North American leg of her ‘Radical Optimism’ world tour, had ended her relationship with William Morris Endeavour agent David Levy due to his support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

A source told the paper she “made sure through her people that David Levy wasn’t working on her music anymore.”

Taking to Instagram, Lipa clarified: “I do not condone the actions of David Levy or other music executives toward an artist speaking their truth. I also cannot ignore how this has been handled in the press. Not only was the story completely false, but the language used by the Daily Mail has been deliberately inflammatory, crafted purely for clickbait, clearly designed to fuel online division. It is always Free Palestine, but exploiting a global tragedy to sell newspapers is deeply troubling.”

A WME spokesperson confirmed (NME) that Levy has not been involved in Dua’s day-to-day business since 2019 and had fully removed himself from projects earlier this year.

The controversy stems from a leaked email to Glastonbury organisers, including co-founder Michael Eavis, requesting Kneecap’s removal due to their outspoken pro-Palestine stance.

The campaign failed, and DJ Toddla T criticised it publicly, noting it “was headed by a very systemically powerful music agent and signed by 30 individuals from within the music industry.”

Lipa has long spoken out on Palestine, previously signing letters to President Biden calling for a Gaza ceasefire, supporting #AllEyesOnRafah, and pressing the UK government to take action.

She has openly said she is “willing” to face backlash for her stance, describing her advocacy as being “for the greater good.”