Dua Lipa backs Albanian protetor after weeks of demonstrations

Dua Lipa’s comments have given momentum to protesters after more than six weeks of demonstrations

Dua Lipa has thrown her support behind the thousands of protesters who have spent more than six weeks marching through the streets of Albania’s capital, Tirana.

The singer addressed the demonstrations on her Service95 Book Club podcast, saying she admired the determination of those taking to the streets every night.

“What I actually find concerning is the principle that the government could just change the law to remove the environmental protection without any kind of public consultation,” she said.

For 46 consecutive days, protesters have gathered nightly in Skanderbeg Square before marching to Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office. Demanding a new government and greater transparency over controversial environmental law changes.

Lipa’s comments have been warmly welcomed by many activists, who say international attention has been difficult to maintain as the protests continue.

Human rights activist Besim Ndregjoni praised the singer as “a worthy defender of freedom.”

Aleksandër Trajçe, executive director of the Protection and Preservation of Natural Environment in Albania (PPNEA), called her support “a breath of fresh air.”

“Her voice reaches millions, and for many young Albanians she is a role model.” Trajçe said, adding that her comments had given protesters “fresh hope and determination.”

Journalist Geri Emiri said Lipa’s intervention would likely be “undoubtedly uncomfortable” for Prime Minister Edi Rama. Who has previously appeared alongside the singer while promoting Albania internationally.

Not everyone thought the timing was perfect. Activist Grigor Malo said he appreciated Lipa’s support but felt it arrived later than many protesters had hoped.

By highlighting concerns over environmental protections and public consultation, some say Lipa has helped shine an international spotlight on a movement that had begun slipping out of global headlines.