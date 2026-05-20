ear announce new album, Rumspringa, out May 29th

ear is the most fascinating act around right now.

The New York based duo, Jonah Paz and Yaelle Avtan, debuted in 2024, and have grown exponentially since then.

Now, they’ve just announced their second album – and it’s out next week.

Last week, the pair released ‘Ne Plus Ultra,’ which you can listen to here.

The LP will be their first release on their new label, which is none other than A24 music, because of course.

The album, releasing only a week after its announcement, has a very mysterious vibe surrounding it.

We have no album art or track list to share just yet, but we know what themes the pair are setting out to explore.

The title, Rumspringa, refers to the practice in Amish life where young teenagers are allowed to engage in activities typically prohibited, before they decide wether to remain Amish.

It’s an album about independence, and choosing life.

Rumspringa is out May 29th.