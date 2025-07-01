The Next Frontier: Earth’s First Commercial Space Station Ready for 2026 Launch

Space AirBNB, anyone?

For over two decades, the International Space Station (ISS) has been humanity’s orbital home. But as its 2030 retirement looms, a new era of commercial space stations is dawning, starting with Vast’s Haven-1, set to launch in May 2026.

Unlike the sprawling ISS, Haven-1 will be compact—just 45 cubic meters, designed for short 10-day missions via SpaceX’s Dragon capsule.

With only four crewed missions planned over three years, this “minimum viable” station prioritises safety, speed, and affordability, says Vast CEO Max Haot.

But small doesn’t mean uncomfortable. The station features inflatable beds (designed with astronaut feedback) and a stunning Earth-viewing window.

While it won’t replace the ISS, Haven-1 is a crucial step toward a commercial space economy, joining projects like Axiom Station and Blue Origin’s Orbital Reef.

The future of space habitation is here, and it’s business-class cozy.