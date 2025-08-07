No Bullshit, Just Rock: Inside East Coast Low’s Badlanding

Spike on punk pedigrees, brass bombshells, and why vinyl still rules.

Newcastle’s gritty rock stalwarts East Coast Low are back with their third album, Badlanding, and it’s a high-octane ride through steel-city swagger and soul-fired rebellion.

Produced by Rob Younger and bolstered by a brass section featuring punk legends like Rudi Thomson, the record swings, snarls, and refuses to be ignored.

Frontman Spike and the crew, a mash-up of Newcastle’s underground scene, deliver a raucous blend of garage-rock urgency and working-class defiance, completing their sky/sea/land trilogy (Open the Sky, Seas on Fire, now Badlanding).

In this exclusive interview, Spike unpacks the album’s turbulence, the band’s evolving chemistry, and why Newcastle’s no-bullshit attitude fuels their sound.

From vinyl devotion to brass-soaked bangers like Midnight Dancer, East Coast Low prove rock ’n’ roll is kicking harder than ever.

Happy: What have you been up to today?

Spike: Working from home and listening to records with about 35% brain capacity directed towards each task.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

Spike: 4 out of 5 of us are from Newcastle – I love the beaches and the size of the town. Al is from Sydney but lives on the Central Coast.

Happy: The title BADLANDING suggests turbulence, what’s the story behind it? Does it reflect the album’s themes or the band’s experiences during its creation?

Spike: Despite the generally dim view of humanity held by the group in general, this album has some high energy and upbeat songs and a couple of lyrics bordering on optimistic.

The name Badlanding just popped out as a bit of wordplay… thinking of the Badlands national park and the idea of a bad landing like the one on the album cover photo.

To go ‘badlanding’ might become a new trend – some kind of trekking activity that involves scrambling around treacherous but stunning landscapes.

The title also ties in with our environmentally themed trilogy of album titles, completing the sky/sea/land trifecta: Open the Sky (2017), Seas on Fire (2021) and now Badlanding.

Happy: With lineup changes over the years, how has East Coast Low’s chemistry evolved? How does BADLANDING reflect the current incarnation of the band?

Spike: The two main personnel changes happened early on. Troy Scerri left first due to competing commitments. Al Creed joining made perfect sense and wasn’t a major upheaval or change in the sound.

Troy’s background is probably a bit more metal than Al, who comes from a punk heritage but overall, the garage rock feel remained.

Nico (Nicholai Danko) left a while later due to work/life commitments and Adam Waugh slotted in seamlessly. We were lucky to land Adam—he’s a technically excellent drummer and picked everything up quickly.

Al and Adam both fit in easily with the existing ECL culture and brought their own flavours in. They’ve been playing in ECL for longer than I can remember so their input to the latest album is just part of the natural progression of the band as a whole.

We’re all fairly open to ideas—no-one is too precious but everyone has fairly keen ears. We just critique and mould ideas as they come into the rehearsal space.

Badlanding has a bunch of collaboratively worked up songs, more so than the previous albums.

Happy: The brass section (Rudi Thomson, Rob Parkes, Peter Kelly) adds a new dimension. How did their contributions influence the sound of the album?

Spike: We had a hankering to hear some brass on a few of the songs even during the early writing stages.

Al worked up a few rough draft tracks for brass lines on a keyboard and sent them around so that the horn players knew what we were looking for.

They rolled up one day at the studio when we were well into the recording process and did their thing.

They definitely add a new dimension to those songs. We’re keen to see how it goes live.

Happy: Newcastle’s working-class roots are part of your identity. How does the city’s spirit fuel your music, especially on this record?

Spike: I agree – there’s a certain grittiness associated with Newcastle and Novocastrians on the whole. I think that’s evident in a lot of the underground music that comes out of here, including the new ECL album.

There’s also a resilience and a no-bullshit attitude to the place and the people. That definitely influences the way you put songs together. They reflect the way we feel.

Chris: There’s lots of pubs and a good variety of venues, big enough that there has always been an interesting original music scene, but not too much like a big city.

Happy: You’ve described your music as “rock to burn hearts.” What do you hope listeners take from BADLANDING?

Spike: I hope they like the tunes. It’s heavy guitar rock but I’d like to think there are some hooks and melodies that stick.

I think the energy is captured really well. The lyrics seem to work pretty well too.

Happy: Vinyl and physical releases are central to your work. In a digital age, why is preserving that tactile experience important to the band?

Spike: Apart from Adam, we’re all old and have record collections of varying tonnage. It’s how we’ve always listened to music so it’s nice to continue to be part of that tradition.

Nothing against CDs or digital streaming – all formats have their usefulness.

Happy: How did working with Rob Younger (Radio Birdman) shape the sound of BADLANDING compared to your previous albums?

Spike: Rob is great at focusing in on the essence of a song and working out how to accentuate each element in a way that serves the song. He had a good feel for when to throw ideas around during the recording process and when to just let us bash through it.

I think he created space in the mix for everything, possibly by keeping a lid on the levels of the drums and guitars. There’s a lot going on but you can sense the push and pull between the twin guitar attack and the horns.

The rhythm section is still punchy and the vocals cut through really nicely. I’m impressed with how he got everything bedded down in there without losing any bite. You can crank it up really loud and maintain that freshness in your ear holes.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Spike: Hanging out with good friends and loved ones.