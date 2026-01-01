Editorial Internship at Happy Mag

Happy is looking for an editorial intern to join our Sydney based team.

This role sits at the heart of how we discover, shape and publish stories across music, culture and the creative industries. It is designed as a genuine pathway into media, offering hands on experience inside an independent publication that operates at full speed every day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

While strong writing skills matter, we are just as interested in people who bring more to the table. Video, filming, editing, social media, digital storytelling and a general curiosity about how modern media works are all highly valued. If you enjoy working across formats and learning by doing, you will fit right in.

Our editorial internship is also our primary path to employment. Many of the people who now hold ongoing roles at Happy Studios started exactly here. Employment is not guaranteed, but this is the clearest and most proven way to be in the room, build trust, develop real skills and put yourself forward when opportunities arise.

You will gain practical experience researching stories, writing articles, contributing to video and social content, and working alongside editors, videographers and producers who are actively shaping the brand. This is not a theoretical placement. It is real work, real deadlines and real outcomes.

If you believe in the power of the written word, are excited by music and culture, and want to build skills beyond just writing, we would love to hear from you.

To apply, email

[email protected]

Please include a short introduction about yourself and any relevant examples of your work.