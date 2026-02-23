US-backed death of El Mencho causes mass violence in Mexico

Residents are warned to stay inside.

Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord is dead, sparking a wave of cartel violence that has killed at least 25 National Guard members across 20 states.

Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, leader of the brutal Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was fatally wounded Sunday in a special forces raid in Tapalpa and died while being flown to Mexico City.

The 59-year-old kingpin’s death triggered immediate chaos as cartel members blocked roads, torched vehicles and businesses, and terrorised cities.

Residents hid in their homes while tourists sheltered in resorts. Guadalajara’s streets emptied, with schools, shops, and gas stations shuttered.

Violence spread to neighbouring Michoacan, where CJNG battles rival cartels.

Eight suspected gunmen died in the operation, which also wounded three soldiers. US intelligence supported the raid targeting Oseguera, who had a $15 million US bounty.

President Trump responded on Truth Social: “Mexico must step up their effort on Cartels and Drugs!”

With 2,500 troops deployed to Jalisco, host of four World Cup games this summer, experts warn Oseguera’s death creates a dangerous power vacuum threatening more violence.