Elijah Wood doesn’t want anyone else playing Frodo

Don’t worry, we don’t want anyone else playing Frodo either, Elijah.

No word on whether or not Elijah Wood will return for the 2027 Lord of the Rings instalment The Hunt for Gollum, but still, he’s calling dibs on Frodo either way.

Elijah might be feeling a bit spooked after rumours started circulating that One Day dreamboat Leo Woodall would be taking over the role of Aragorn from Viggo Mortensen.

Ian McKellen said he’s good to go for Gandalf, and shared Elijah’s sentiments that he couldn’t really bear to see anyone else play everyone’s favourite wizard.

To be fair, Elijah has said there’s quite a decent chance he’ll be there for the next movie, but considering filming doesn’t start til next year in New Zealand, we might have to wait until someone spots him on a Jetstar flight to Auckland.

The Hunt for Gollum wont be directed by Peter Jackson (a tear was shed) but he will be on board as a producer alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens who gave him a hand for the O.G. stuff.

Besides, it’s in safe hands with Andy Serkis who has quite the diversified CV across Venom films, the Mowgli movie and an Animal Farm remake.

Oh, and Andy also played Smeagol/Gollum in the original series – so it’s a bit of a full circle moment that he now gets to direct the movie about a character he’s come to know so well.

He’ll star in that title role again too, so it’s a busy year coming up for Mr Serkis.

Warner Bros first announced the film in 2024 and said it’d be with audiences this year, but as the film industry does so well, they decided to push it back.

They’re now saying it’ll land in cinemas December 17th, but we’ll see about that.

Either way, it looks like Frodo won’t lose his charm.