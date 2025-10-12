Elliot Page Reflects on Joy of ‘The Odyssey’ Role with Nolan

The reunion comes 15 years after the two collaborated on the sci-fi classic ‘Inception.’

Actor Elliot Page has opened up about the profound personal significance of reuniting with director Christopher Nolan for the upcoming film, ‘The Odyssey.’

Speaking at New York Comic Con, Page reflected on the joy of being asked to return to Nolan’s set 15 years after their collaboration on ‘Inception.’

He described the experience as deeply meaningful, noting a marked difference in his own comfort and confidence since his transition.

“To come back now, as you can imagine, being more comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable,” Page shared. “To get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now meant so much to me selfishly.”

The actor’s heartfelt comments highlight a celebratory professional homecoming.

The historical epic, ‘The Odyssey,’ is slated for a theatrical release in July 2026.