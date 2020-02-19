Want your shots featured in Happy Mag? Submissions are open for our next annual Photo Issue!

Want your photography to feature in Happy Mag’s upcoming Photo Issue?

Once again we’re curating a special photography-centred magazine, showcasing and celebrating the next wave of homegrown visual talent. If you’re a photographer based in Australia or New Zealand who shoots music, loves music, or has a passion for print, we’d love to hear from you.

Calling all Australian photographers: we want you to feature in our upcoming Photo Issue, set to launch this May.

At VIVID Sydney 2018 we launched our first Photo Issue, a glossy print zine featuring work from Matt Sav, McLean Stephenson, Dani Hansen and many more of Australia’s best photographers.

Then, a year later, with Issue 11 we stepped things up a notch, upgrading to an 80-page, full colour, perfect bound format. Now, with Issue 17, we’re stepping it up again, aiming for a larger format mag more reminiscent of a photo-book.

To enter, all you’ve gotta do is email us any URL (ie. Dropbox, Google Drive or similar) to [email protected]. If you’re submitting a portfolio, make sure you choose one focus image. All entries must be related to music in one way or another, but we’ll leave this open to interpretation. Feel free to get creative.

Chosen photographers will be printed in Happy Mag Issue 15, receive free copies of the new mag, and have the chance to be exhibited live at our Issue 17 Launch Party. Please note chosen submissions may be used in promotional material.