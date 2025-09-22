Bassists know that shaping tone is an endless pursuit, and the Empress Effects ParaEq Bass MKII is here to make that journey a lot more precise. Instead of just giving you a couple of fixed EQ points, this pedal delivers studio-grade parametric equalisation in a stompbox format ⚡️.

Operating internally at 27V, it offers clean headroom and uncoloured fidelity so your instrument’s natural voice always shines through.

At its core, you get three fully parametric bands, each offering ±15dB of boost or cut with adjustable Q. That means you can surgically remove mud, punch up your mids, or add brightness exactly where you need it. It’s like having a mastering engineer’s toolkit under your foot 🎚️.

Empress didn’t stop there. The ParaEq Bass also includes high-pass, low-pass, low-shelf, and high-shelf filters, giving you the power to remove rumble, tame harshness, and add either silky low-end weight or sparkling highs. Whether you’re after subtle refinement or full-blown tonal surgery, this pedal has you covered ✨.

And then there’s the Boost switch. With up to 30dB of clean gain, your bass won’t just sit in the mix — it’ll cut straight through it 🔊. Unlike drive pedals that colour the tone, this boost is transparent, meaning you stay true to your sound while simply making it louder and more commanding.

In real-world use, the ParaEq Bass proves its versatility. The Bass Growl setting tames attack while giving your low end more presence 🐺. Meanwhile, the Butter Bass mode rounds out the tone with smooth, vintage warmth — almost like swapping to flatwound strings 🧈. Both settings show how quickly you can jump between modern punch and classic vibe without touching anything else in your rig.

What really makes the ParaEq Bass MKII Deluxe special is how it balances surgical precision with absolute transparency. It doesn’t impose a “flavour” — it just gives you the tools to sculpt exactly what you want. Live players 🎤 will love the adaptability for different rooms. Studio bassists 🎧 will appreciate the fidelity. And tone chasers 🔥 will have endless fun chasing their perfect sound.

For anyone serious about bass tone, this pedal isn’t a luxury — it’s a must-have piece of kit. The Empress ParaEq Bass MKII Deluxe is more than an EQ pedal. It’s a professional-grade instrument in its own right, unlocking the full potential of your bass 🎸✨.