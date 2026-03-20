Endorphin.es Ground Control Review

A powerful performance sequencer that gives your Eurorack rig a fast, flexible and deeply playable central brain.

Endorphin.es has carved out a strong lane in the Eurorack world by making modules that feel technical without becoming intimidating, and Ground Control is one of the clearest expressions of that. Rather than acting like a sequencer you merely program and leave alone, it feels designed to be touched, adjusted and pushed around in real time. For anyone building a modular rig that needs a central brain, that distinction matters.

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Ground Control is a performance sequencer built to handle both rhythm and melody in one place. It gives you eight drum gate tracks and three melodic CV and gate tracks, which means it is more than capable of running a substantial portion of a system without needing extra sequencing duties elsewhere in the rack. That alone makes it appealing, but the bigger story is how naturally it brings everything together. Instead of splitting your process across separate tools for drums, basslines and melodic parts, Ground Control encourages a more unified way of working.

A big part of its appeal is the sequencing approach itself. With modes including X0X, 101, step edit and live play, it can shift between old school drum machine logic and more expressive hands on input depending on how you like to write. That flexibility gives it a broad appeal. If you want to dial in tight, repeatable sequences with precision, it can do that. If you want to perform ideas more freely and capture energy as it happens, it can do that too. It is not locked into one way of thinking.

That sense of immediacy is where Ground Control really shines. Some sequencers are powerful on paper but feel like work once you are actually using them. Here, the workflow seems built around momentum. You can get patterns moving quickly, make changes on the fly and evolve an idea without feeling pulled out of the creative moment. For live performers and improvisers especially, that kind of responsiveness can make all the difference.

There is also a strong musicality to the design. Features like polymetric sequencing, pattern chaining, ratchets and arpeggiation open the door to sequences that feel more alive and less rigid. You can start with a basic loop and gradually introduce variation, tension and movement without needing to rebuild everything from scratch. That makes Ground Control just as useful for structured songwriting as it is for more exploratory modular sessions where one idea slowly mutates into the next.

The built in keyboard adds another layer to that experience. It helps Ground Control feel less like a utility and more like an instrument in its own right. You are not just entering notes into a system. You are actively shaping phrases, rhythms and transitions from the front panel. That makes it easier to stay connected to the music rather than getting bogged down in process.

Another major strength is connectivity. Ground Control is designed for modern hybrid setups, so alongside CV and gate, you also get MIDI and USB MIDI integration. That means it can sit comfortably at the centre of a pure modular rig, but it can also bridge to synths, drum machines and DAW based workflows without feeling like an awkward compromise. For producers who move between hardware and software, or between Eurorack and more traditional studio gear, that flexibility makes it a much more practical long term choice.

What is especially compelling is that all of this power does not seem to come at the expense of usability. Ground Control feels aimed at musicians who want complexity when they need it, but not constant friction. It offers enough depth to support ambitious sequencing ideas, while still remaining approachable enough to invite experimentation. That balance is difficult to get right in Eurorack, where modules can often lean too far into either simplicity or over complication.

In practical terms, Ground Control makes a strong case as the module that can anchor an entire system. It is capable enough for detailed composition, immediate enough for performance, and connected enough for hybrid studios. Whether you are building intricate drum patterns, sequencing melodic lines across multiple voices or trying to keep an evolving live set under control, it has the range to handle the job.

TLDR

Endorphin.es Ground Control is a deeply capable performance sequencer with eight drum tracks, three melodic tracks, multiple sequencing modes and strong connectivity across CV, gate, MIDI and USB MIDI. More importantly, it feels fast, musical and hands on, making it a genuine centrepiece for Eurorack systems that need both control and creativity.