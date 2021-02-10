Stay up to date with all the thrills and spills of football’s greatest competition, the English Premier League. The EPL ladder, latest results and a wrap of the action.
Club
Played
Wins
Draws
Losses
GF
GA
GD
Points
1
Manchester City
22
15
5
2
43
14
29
50
2
Manchester United
23
13
6
4
49
30
19
45
3
Leicester City
23
13
4
6
39
25
14
43
4
Liverpool
23
11
7
5
44
29
15
40
5
Chelsea
23
11
6
6
38
24
14
39
6
West Ham United
23
11
6
6
34
28
6
39
7
Everton
21
11
4
6
34
28
6
37
8
Tottenham
22
10
6
6
36
22
14
36
9
Aston Villa
21
11
2
8
36
24
12
35
10
Leeds United
22
10
2
10
38
38
0
32
11
Arsenal
23
9
4
10
27
23
4
31
12
Southampton
22
8
5
9
29
37
-8
29
13
Crystal Palace
23
8
5
10
27
39
-12
29
14
Wolves
23
7
6
10
23
31
-8
27
15
Brighton
23
5
10
8
25
30
-5
25
16
Newcastle United
23
7
4
12
25
38
-13
25
17
Burnley
22
6
5
11
14
29
-15
23
18
Fulham
22
2
9
11
17
31
-14
15
19
West Bromwich Albion
23
2
6
15
18
54
-36
12
20
Sheffield United
23
3
2
18
15
37
-22
11
EPL Matchweek 23
Leeds United
2
0
Crystal Palace
Elland Road, Leeds
Wolves
0
0
Leicester City
Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Liverpool
1
4
Manchester City
Anfield, Liverpool
Sheffield United
1
2
Chelsea
Bramall Lane, Sheffield
Burnley
1
1
Brighton
Turf Moor, Burnley
Newcastle United
3
2
Southampton
St James’ Park, Newcastle
Fulham
0
0
West Ham United
Craven Cottage, London
Manchester United
3
3
Everton
Old Trafford, Manchester
Tottenham
2
0
West Bromwich Albion
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Aston Villa
1
0
Arsenal
Villa Park, Birmingham
Just like any other week in this crazy, COVID-affected season, results were topsy turvy. But more than any other round of the season thus far, the changing of the guard seemed to take on an ominous certainty.
All eyes were directed at Anfield, the home of the runaway champions from last season, Liverpool. Visiting was Manchester City, a team which suffered a run of inconsistent results at the beginning of the season, but were now in blistering form. They sit atop the EPL ladder, but still had a point to prove.
In a tight first half, Liverpool had as many chances as Manchester City. And despite Ilkay Gündogan inexplicably blazing over from the penalty spot, it was hard to spot a clear winner at the break.
The German international made up for his error early in the second half, finishing at point-blank range. Mohamed Salah equalled for Liverpool with a 64th-minute penalty.
Then, in not one, but two moments of madness, Alisson, Liverpool’s otherwise brilliant goalkeeper, gifted the Cityzens two goals: one from a failed clearance, the other from a basic passing error. The 4-1 demolition was complete with a late strike from rising star, Phil Foden. With a match in hand over their closest rivals, Manchester City has opened up a five-point lead at the top of the EPL ladder.
In other not-so-great news for goalkeepers, Mat Ryan made a losing debut for Arsenal. Remarkably, his very first involvement for his new club was to pick the ball up from the back of his own net, as Aston Villa grabbed an early lead against the Gunners, one which they held onto for the rest of the game.
The premier league returns this Saturday night for the blockbuster game between Leicester and Liverpool. Man City will have their premiership credentials tested by Spurs, pitting Pep Guardiola against his old foe, Jose Mourinho.