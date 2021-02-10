EPL Matchweek 23

Leeds United 2 0 Crystal Palace Elland Road, Leeds Wolves 0 0 Leicester City Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Liverpool 1 4 Manchester City Anfield, Liverpool Sheffield United 1 2 Chelsea Bramall Lane, Sheffield Burnley 1 1 Brighton Turf Moor, Burnley Newcastle United 3 2 Southampton St James’ Park, Newcastle Fulham 0 0 West Ham United Craven Cottage, London Manchester United 3 3 Everton Old Trafford, Manchester Tottenham 2 0 West Bromwich Albion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Aston Villa 1 0 Arsenal Villa Park, Birmingham

Just like any other week in this crazy, COVID-affected season, results were topsy turvy. But more than any other round of the season thus far, the changing of the guard seemed to take on an ominous certainty.

All eyes were directed at Anfield, the home of the runaway champions from last season, Liverpool. Visiting was Manchester City, a team which suffered a run of inconsistent results at the beginning of the season, but were now in blistering form. They sit atop the EPL ladder, but still had a point to prove.

In a tight first half, Liverpool had as many chances as Manchester City. And despite Ilkay Gündogan inexplicably blazing over from the penalty spot, it was hard to spot a clear winner at the break.

The German international made up for his error early in the second half, finishing at point-blank range. Mohamed Salah equalled for Liverpool with a 64th-minute penalty.

Then, in not one, but two moments of madness, Alisson, Liverpool’s otherwise brilliant goalkeeper, gifted the Cityzens two goals: one from a failed clearance, the other from a basic passing error. The 4-1 demolition was complete with a late strike from rising star, Phil Foden. With a match in hand over their closest rivals, Manchester City has opened up a five-point lead at the top of the EPL ladder.

In other not-so-great news for goalkeepers, Mat Ryan made a losing debut for Arsenal. Remarkably, his very first involvement for his new club was to pick the ball up from the back of his own net, as Aston Villa grabbed an early lead against the Gunners, one which they held onto for the rest of the game.

The premier league returns this Saturday night for the blockbuster game between Leicester and Liverpool. Man City will have their premiership credentials tested by Spurs, pitting Pep Guardiola against his old foe, Jose Mourinho.