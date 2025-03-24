ET Fans, Here’s Your Chance to Own a Piece of Movie Magic

Grab Your Very Own Piece Of ’80s Cinema

Calling all cinema fans, you’ll soon have the chance to own a piece of film history as Sotheby’s auctions an original model of ET from Spielberg’s 1982 classic E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

The auction, named, ‘There Are Such Things: 20th Century Horror, Science Fiction and Fantasy on Screen,’ runs from March 21 to April 3, with the original ET body prop expected to sell for up to $1 million.

It will feature other props by special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi, known for his work on films like Alien and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Rambaldi’s daughter, Daniela, said about the auction, “These iconic pieces hold a special place in our hearts, and it is our sincere wish that they continue to inspire and captivate future generations.”

Along with ET, the auction will include props from Blade Runner, The Wizard of Oz, Total Recall, and Jurassic Park.

Watch here to see how much ET goes for.