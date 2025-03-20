Ethan Moore’s ‘Out of Reach’ Will Break Your Heart

Ethan Moore’s latest heart-wrenching single captures painful longing for a love that can never be

Serving as the final track of his debut demo album, Last Chance, Out of Reach encapsulates the raw emotion and vulnerability that lies at the heart of the project.

This marks the first album released by Ethan Moore, the solo, London-based musician, and the ten-track demo is a testament to his unique sound.

“Out Of Reach is a song about longing for the one you love but their heart has been broken so they’re no longer capable of reciprocating the love back to you,” Ethan tells us.

The slow ballad of Out of Reach showcases the delicate side of Ethan’s vocals, layered over soft guitar strums and dynamic percussion as he bears it all in his highly introspective lyrics.

The track invites listeners to reflect on their own lost loves, while the raw vocal delivery and stripped-back sound adds a sense of pleading, pulling you deeper into its heart-wrenching story.

It’s a moment of tender reflection amidst the rest of the album, which is charged with higher-energy, gritty guitar riffs, and bold vocals–like in Blindfold, with its sultry and grunge infused sound.

Inspired by iconic music legends like Arctic Monkeys, Blink-182, and Nirvana, Ethan blends indie rock, emo, and hard rock to forge his signature sound.

Interspersed with confessions of passionate love and agonising heartbreak, Last Chance is sure to get you in your feels.

This new single is deeply relatable for all the hopeless romantics out there, especially the scorned ones.

“As I continue to grow in my musical journey, I’ll be gigging around London and hitting the streets to busk, sharing my sound with the world and connecting with fans through live performances,” Ethan shares.

“This is just the beginning, and I’m excited to have you along for the ride.”

See the full tracklist below:

One on One

Main Event

Velvet

Going To Pay

Blindfold

Cloud Nine

Dead Man

Stand Up

Spirit Back Home

Out of Reach

Check out the full album here.