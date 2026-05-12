Evanescence Teases Australian/New Zealand Tour

An Aussie Evanescence Tour would Bring Me back To Life

Evanescence’s new album, Sanctuary, is releasing on June 5th, and when Australian and New Zealand fans went on to pre-order the record from Merch Jungle, they got hit with this very exciting teaser:

‘Australia/New Zealand: Pre-order the new album ’Sanctuary’ (in any configuration) by June 5 to receive early access to tickets for the bands forthcoming (to be announced) Australia & New Zealand tour!

Although this leg of their world tour is not confirmed, in an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee states, “I can’t tell you, but we are working on something.”

Set to embark on their tour come June, featuring several US states as well as various European and UK capital cities, it would not be totally left field for them to announce a visit to Australia for this new album.

Their tour will feature opening performances from Spiritbox, Poppy, and special guests Nova Twins and K.Flay—Evanscence and K.Flay released a single together last year, ‘Fight Like A Girl’ for the soundtrack of Ballerina, a formidable rock ballad with a synth bassline.

Though they were here last year opening for Metallica’s ‘M72’ Tour and did a small round of headline shows in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, Evanescence’s last headline tour was in 2023, in celebration of ‘20 years of Fallen’.

The rock band’s debut studio album sold 10 million copies in the US and over 17 million copies worldwide, making it the band’s most commercially successful album.

Their track, ‘Bring Me to Life’, remains one of the highest-ranking rock songs of the 21st century, and Fallen would go on, 20 years later, to win them the Rock Sound Hall Of Fame award in 2023.

Aussie rock fans are on the edge of their seats in anticipation of Australian tour dates but for now, we’ll line our eyes with black eyeliner and replay their music in preparation for Sanctuary.