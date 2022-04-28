Evelyn Araluen wins the 2022 Stella Prize for ‘Dropbear’

Confronting and fiercely lyrical, Evelyn Araluen’s innovative blend of prose and poetry, Dropbear, has earned her the 2022 Stella Prize.

Evelyn Araluen — poet, researcher, and co-editor of the Overland literary journal — has won the 2022 Stella Prize for her debut collection of poetry and prose, Dropbear.

In Dropbear, Araluen — who was born and raised on Dharug Country and is a descendent of the Bunjalung Nation — addresses personal and colonial history with a voice that traverses the satirical and the contemplative.

Judging panel chair Melissa Lucashenko — author of the acclaimed Too Much Lip, noted:

“Dropbear is remarkably assured for a debut poetry collection, and I think we can say it announces the arrival of a stunning new talent to Australian literature.”

Dropbear is a dazzling suite that interrogates colonial histories from a perspective that’s firmly rooted in contemporary times. On one hand, the approach to uniquely Australian colloquialism is playful, on the other, readers can’t help but be floored by the poignancy it delivers on every page.

Stella is delighted to announce Dropbear by @EvelynAraluen (@UQPBooks) as the winner of the 2022 Stella Prize. #2022StellaPrize pic.twitter.com/zaSYoCU7lf — Stella (@TheStellaPrize) April 28, 2022

Upon winning the Stella Prize, Araluen stated:

“I’m deeply interested in the lives, histories, and dreams of women and gender diverse writers in Australian publishing, and it’s an honour to be recognised by a prize designed to champion those stories. There aren’t words to explain how thrilled I am to win.”

Araluen will take home $60,000 for the win. For more on the awards head over to the Stella Prize website.