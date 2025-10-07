Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots Review

My obsession with Everybody’s Golf started many years back on the PSP.

Jumping into almost every new iteration since then. Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots has finally swung back onto the scene after 7 long years and is also now playable for the first time outside of PlayStation on both the Nintendo Switch and PC – this time, golf really is for everyone!

Don’t let the cute, anime-styled characters fool you – underneath all the charm is a deceptively deep golf sim. Timing your power gauge, adjusting for wind, slopes, and spin, then sinking your first hole-in-one? That never gets old.

The beauty is in the balance: easy to pick up, yet rewarding when you start layering in stamina-draining shots, Power Shot boosts, and caddie perks that randomly change the course of a hole. It’s golf at its most approachable, without losing the thrill of mastery.

Like a real game of golf, Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots requires patience. You start off with one course and two characters at the start of the game, with 10 courses and 25 characters to unlock in total.

Unlocking them takes time, and often a lot of repetition, which isn’t unusual for the series, but being able to unlock characters would’ve been a welcome change – especially as each character levels up on their own as you progress.

There’s so much here to sink into: tournaments, party modes like Wacky Golf (landmines on the fairway, anyone?). Unlike most bloated sports titles these days, there are no microtransaction traps – just a content-rich, good-time package.

That said, the loss of classic Sony cameos stings, online play can be brutally unforgiving, and repetitive NPC chatter sometimes grates.

Still, those are minor gripes in a game that makes golf fun for everyone. Whether you’re a diehard fan like me or a newcomer looking for a quirky arcade hit, Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots is a hole-in-one.