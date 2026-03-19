Everything you need to know about WOW! shutting down cable and moving to YouTube TV

Cable TV is taking another hit, and this time it’s a major Midwest provider calling it quits.

WOW! (WideOpenWest) has confirmed the final shutdown dates for its live television service, with the phase-out that began in 2023 now entering its final stretch.

Legacy cable signals will start switching off from April, with a full shutdown set for June 30, 2026.

That means the end of set-top boxes, physical DVRs and traditional cable infrastructure for customers across states like Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

This marks a clear shift in direction for WOW!, which is now positioning itself as a broadband-focused provider rather than a TV company.

If customers want live television going forward, the only option through WOW! will be YouTube TV.

The company has named it as its exclusive TV partner, replacing its own services entirely. It’s in-house platform, WOW! TV+, is also being discontinued.

To ease the transition, WOW! is offering customers YouTube TV for $10 a month for the first year.

That’s a significant drop from the usual $70+ monthly price, but it’s only temporary.

After 12 months, pricing returns to standard rates.

For customers, the change is straightforward: switch to streaming or look elsewhere for TV.

For WOW!, it’s a full exit from the cable business.

It’s another sign of where things are heading—fewer providers running their own TV services, and more relying on established streaming platforms instead.