Ex-Kiss Guitarist drops a $2 Million Album

Vinnie Vincent returns from oblivion with a price tag to match the legend.

After a thirty-year silence, former Kiss guitarist Vinnie Vincent has finally completed a new album.

The price of admission, however, is not for the faint of heart. Vincent is offering his long-awaited record, Guitarmageddon, for a cool $2 million.

The guitarist, who played with the legendary rock band from 1982 to 1984, is selling the full package, which includes ten mastered tracks, album artwork, and posters, to a single buyer with the right to release it.

For those finding the full album a stretch, individual tracks, featuring delightfully titled songs like ‘Heavy Metal Poontang’ and ‘Cockteazer,’ are available for $200,000 each.

Payment is accepted via PayPal, though Vincent warns of a customs delay.

This is not the first time Vinnie Vincent has tested the patience of his fanbase.

Last year, he sold a single, ‘Ride the Serpent,’ for $225, telling disgruntled fans who balked at the price, “If you don’t like it… That’s your problem, not mine.”

With only a “few left” according to his site, the market for six-string rarities appears to be alive and well.