Ezra Miller is arrested again on suspicion of assault in Hawaii

Ezra Miller’s latest arrest is the actor’s third run-in with the law while residing in Hawaii.

Ezra Miller has been arrested on suspicion of assault just weeks after being arrested for disorderly conduct and assault as well as receiving a restraining order from a couple who accused the Fantastic Beasts star of threatening them.

According to the Hawaii police department, Miller was allegedly asked to leave a private residence when they became “irate” and threw a chair that struck a 26-year-old woman on the forehead.

The woman has received treatment for a cut on her head that was roughly half an inch long.

