Fallout Season 2 first-look reveals Walton Goggins’ Cooper Howard on the New Vegas Strip

Fallout heads into New Vegas territory with Walton Goggins

The first-look images for Fallout Season 2 have landed, and the wasteland is about to get a whole lot glitzier.

Walton Goggins’ Cooper Howard appears in a pre-war flashback on the New Vegas Strip, with the Lucky 38 casino – Mr. House’s domain in Obsidian’s beloved Fallout: New Vegas – looming in the background.

The season picks up in new territory, moving the show into the Mojave, 15 years after the events of the video game.

The stills also show Lucy (Ella Purnell) with the Ghoul (Howard’s post-apocalyptic alter ego) wandering the wasteland, Maximus (Aaron Moten) stepping out in fresh Brotherhood of Steel gear, and Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) seemingly in a new position of power on the Strip.

Walton Goggins, who stole the spotlight in Season 1, looks set to once again be the emotional core of the story.

While the full details are under wraps, co-showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet have stressed that New Vegas has changed since fans last saw it, warning against expecting a direct continuation of the game’s branching endings.

With Mr. House confirmed to appear, speculation is already swirling. Could he align with Hank to rebuild New Vegas, pitting his forces against the Brotherhood of Steel? Fans may be looking at another classic Fallout-style faction war – with Lucy, Maximus and the Ghoul brought to life by Walton Goggins, caught in the middle.

Fallout Season 1 was a breakout hit in 2024, and Season 2 now has a December 2025 release window on Prime Video. Amazon has already greenlit a third season, with cast hinting that the series could stretch as far as Season 5 or 6.

Vegas, baby. Even after the bombs, it never sleeps.