Acclaimed Australian artist Fanny Lumsden recently brought her distinctive sound to the studio for an exclusive Live from Happy session.

The award-winning performer delivered a captivating rendition of her song ‘Look At Me Now,’ showcasing the compelling stagecraft and storytelling that has defined her rise.

Lumsden’s journey from a sheep farm in western NSW to global stages, including a recent debut at Glastonbury, is a testament to her unique path in music.

She is currently riding high on the success of her ARIA #1 album, ‘HEY DAWN,’ which recently secured the 2023 ARIA for Best Country Album and the 2024 Country Album of the year at the AIR Awards.

This intimate performance adds another highlight to a landmark year for the artist, further confirming her status as a leading force in contemporary music.

The best part? She’s got a headline tour coming up in February 2026!

