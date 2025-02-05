Fantastic Four: First Steps finally released its first trailer

The eagerly awaited new superhero series from Marvel Studios has finally shared its first trailer, as well as the reveal of the film’s Villain

Fans of the Marvel Studios massive superhero franchise have been waiting on a trailer for the new Fantastic Four: First Steps film for quite some time.

The thirst for more superhero news has been quenched today, as the first teaser trailer for the new series has just been released.

Inside are the first looks outside of a promo artwork of the film’s titular characters and their unique sets of superpowers.

From Mr Fantastic to Ben Grimm’s The Thing, this is the first appearance of the fantastic family since the 2015 Fantastic Four film.

Marvel fans are none to shy away from criticism as the most recent Fantastic Four film was heavily criticised by a majority of fans.

Following on from the smash hit avengers series, this will be one of the first superhero groups to come out of Marvel Studios since Avengers: Endgame.

Stepping into the elastic lead role of Mr Fantastic is Pedro Pascal, who will be joined by co-star Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm.

Also part of the upcoming film is Joseph Quinn of Stranger Things, who will step into the role of Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

And finally the rock that holds the team together is Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

Although the trailer is still relatively short, we got our first quick look at the film’s main villain, Galactus who is set to be played by Ralph Ineson of Nosferatu.

Also confirmed to be a part of the film series is surprise casting Julia Garner, stepping into the fan-favourite role of Silver Surfer.

If you’re a die hard fan, you’ve already watched the trailer around twenty seven times looking for easter eggs.

But just in case you haven’t managed to see it yet, check out the new trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps now.