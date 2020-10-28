Visionary artist Felicity Groom places the listener on a pendulum that swings between a completely immersive realm and an out-of-body sonic experience.

Felicity Groom is an undeniable talent. Wielding her feather-light angelic vocals with a textured soundscape of pure escapism, her latest album is heaven-sent. Magnetic Resonance Centre is thirteen worlds captured in one seamless transitory record.

Aptly titled, she denotes dynamic percussion in a compulsively infectious and cinematic style. Never bashful to experiment or commit to the catchiness of modern pop, this album is more 2020 than the year that’s been.

Approaching this album as a complete artwork would be wise, but the true effectiveness of Groom’s artistry is the bite-size chaptering of musical talent. Each song attempts to make up its own slice of post-punk forward-slashing. Hey Sun stands out as the hero track, writhing in bombastic bass and groove. And yet, D.I.Y Enemy, with its sour lullaby tones, will have you compelled to hit the replay button. There’s much to explore on Magnetic Resonance Centre.

Defying the genre straightjacket always, it’s no surprise that Groom’s influence stretches the music galaxies. She ran us through this sonic mood board in her own words below:

Cate Le Bon – What’s Not Mine

Cate Le Bon is the cool that your swimsuit craves. She is both effortless and dynamic, consumable and complicated. She is bloody great.

Leon Vynehall – From The Sea/It Looms (Chapters 1 & 11)

Written as a retrospective soundtrack to the migration of Vynehall’s grandparents from Germany to America, this album breathes the people it was made about and you can’t help but walk with them as Vynehall makes their journey tangible and almost touchable.

Tiny Ruins – Olympic Girls

I saw Tiny Ruins at Mojos in North Fremantle and she is consistent in her ability to write such beautiful songs. She exudes them with an authenticity sometimes hard to find.

MAGNETIC RESONANCE CENTRE by FELICITY GROOM

Holly Herndon – Frontier

With the help of her AI baby, Hendon wrote this album. It was her EP that made me love her and I continue to be engrossed by her constant pursuit of new frontiers. Here’s a song that salutes that idea.

Mulatu Astatke – Yegelle Tezeta

I saw the legend, the father of Ethio Jazz and his band play at the Rosemount Hotel and it was one of the best gigs ever. I have had the privilege of attending some excellent shows. You don’t generally make much money from music, but you get to see a lot of good music and so that, my friend, is a good trade-off.

Ecca Vandal & Sampa the Great – Your Orbit

When staying up late watching Rage, this came on and it was the first time I had heard Sampa The Great. What a legend she is.

Sudan Archives – Not For Sale

This song is beautifully produced and it levitates me. I am cruising through the sky above it all when listening to this tune.

Caribou – Silver

These synths are just so excellent. This song is my fave from this record. I smashed it so much that if Dan Snaith is paying attention to data, I would have registered a significant impression on his figures. Dan, hi… that’s me who keeps playing that song at 1 A.M.

Cocteau Twins – Iceblink Luck

This album was shown to me many years ago by a boyfriend at the time and it dug deep into my skin. Unlike the relationship, me and the album have been inseparable since.

If you hold a candle to the likes of Weyes Blood and Fiona Apple, Felicity Groom will no doubt hold space in your shrine.

If you find yourself on the West Coast on Friday November 27th, Felicity Groom will be hosting the album launch at Mojos.

Dive into the masterpiece below:

