Fender’s newest drops – watch Misha Mansoor shred his new seven-string HT7

by Happy

Inside Fender’s newest drops with Aaron Marshall and Misha Mansoor

Fender isn’t just coasting on vintage cred – even though they could –  they’re very much at the forefront of modern guitar gear.

Their two newest releases, one from EVH and one from Jackson, prove they know exactly what players want right now.

FENDER - new launch - EVH is launching the Hypersonic FR-12.

First up: the EVH Hypersonic FR-12. It’s a full-range, flat-response (FRFR) powered speaker made for players running modelers like Tone Master Pro, Fractal, or Helix.

No flashy gimmicks here — just pure, honest tone. What you dial in is exactly what you get, no weird EQ tricks or colouration.

It’s got a 3-band EQ and high-frequency cut so you can tweak your stage sound without messing with the main output — perfect for keeping FOH mixes tight. Plus, it’s compact, road-ready, and looks sharp in Black or Ivory vinyl.

Fender tapped Aaron Marshall from Intervals to launch it — a guy famous for tones that range from dreamy cleans to full-on prog-metal firestorms.

If Aaron’s backing it, you know the FR-12 handles everything from subtle detail to full-volume clarity on stage.

Over in the Jackson corner, Misha Mansoor drops three new seven-string models in his Pro Plus Signature Juggernaut HT7 line — rocking Chlorine Burst, Signal Yellow, and Silverburst Sparkle finishes.

Built for Misha’s lightning-fast, technical style, these guitars pack Jackson MM1 pickups, stainless steel frets, and a string-through hardtail bridge for rock-solid tuning and bite. Perfect for prog metal but versatile enough to straddle classic heavy tones too.

Like the EVH, these guitars are all about precision, clarity, and real-world reliability. Whether you’re jamming at home or tearing up a festival, these axes won’t slow you down.

Bottom line: Fender still nails it with gear that just works. Whether you want crystal-clear tone like Aaron Marshall or brutal shred power like Misha Mansoor, these new releases are built to deliver.

