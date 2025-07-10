Fender’s newest drops – watch Misha Mansoor shred his new seven-string HT7

Inside Fender’s newest drops with Aaron Marshall and Misha Mansoor

Fender isn’t just coasting on vintage cred – even though they could – they’re very much at the forefront of modern guitar gear.

Their two newest releases, one from EVH and one from Jackson, prove they know exactly what players want right now.

First up: the EVH Hypersonic FR-12. It’s a full-range, flat-response (FRFR) powered speaker made for players running modelers like Tone Master Pro, Fractal, or Helix.

No flashy gimmicks here — just pure, honest tone. What you dial in is exactly what you get, no weird EQ tricks or colouration.

It’s got a 3-band EQ and high-frequency cut so you can tweak your stage sound without messing with the main output — perfect for keeping FOH mixes tight. Plus, it’s compact, road-ready, and looks sharp in Black or Ivory vinyl.

Fender tapped Aaron Marshall from Intervals to launch it — a guy famous for tones that range from dreamy cleans to full-on prog-metal firestorms.

If Aaron’s backing it, you know the FR-12 handles everything from subtle detail to full-volume clarity on stage.

Over in the Jackson corner, Misha Mansoor drops three new seven-string models in his Pro Plus Signature Juggernaut HT7 line — rocking Chlorine Burst, Signal Yellow, and Silverburst Sparkle finishes.

Built for Misha’s lightning-fast, technical style, these guitars pack Jackson MM1 pickups, stainless steel frets, and a string-through hardtail bridge for rock-solid tuning and bite. Perfect for prog metal but versatile enough to straddle classic heavy tones too.

Like the EVH, these guitars are all about precision, clarity, and real-world reliability. Whether you’re jamming at home or tearing up a festival, these axes won’t slow you down.

Bottom line: Fender still nails it with gear that just works. Whether you want crystal-clear tone like Aaron Marshall or brutal shred power like Misha Mansoor, these new releases are built to deliver.