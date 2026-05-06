Fender just dropped a Godzilla distortion pedal

If you’re the type to jump on pretty much anything Fender releases, this one’s right in your lane.

The Godzilla Distortion pedal ticks a lot of familiar boxes – recognisable branding, a strong visual identity, and a straightforward focus on big, usable gain.

It’s built around an op-amp distortion circuit, which gives it a solid, saturated sound without getting overly messy.

There’s enough weight there for heavier rhythm playing, but it still holds together when you push into lead lines. It doesn’t feel overly complex or niche, which makes it easy to slot into a range of setups.

The EQ is where it becomes a bit more flexible. With active Bass and Treble controls offering up to 15dB of boost or cut, you can shape the tone to suit your amp rather than working around it.

Whether you’re leaning into low-end punch or looking for something that cuts through a mix, it responds in a way that feels practical.

There’s also an internal mid control if you want to get more specific about where the pedal sits.

Visually, it does exactly what it sets out to do. The Godzilla artwork wraps around the enclosure and makes it one of those pedals you’ll either want front and centre or not at all.

Either way, it’s a clear departure from Fender’s usual look, but the build itself stays consistent with what you’d expect – compact, sturdy, and ready for regular use.

Top-mounted jacks and true bypass switching keep things simple on a pedalboard.

It runs on standard 9V power, so there’s nothing complicated about getting it up and running.

If you’re already into Fender’s ecosystem, or just like your gear with a bit of personality, this feels like an easy addition.

Head to Fender to check it out.