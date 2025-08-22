Fender’s latest collab with Jack White’s Third Man is pure Rock ’n’ Roll candy

It’s the kind of drop that makes you want to upgrade your setup and your wardrobe in one swoop.

Fender has a knack for collaborations that actually feel exciting, and this one’s no exception.

Teaming up with Jack White’s Third Man Records, they’ve launched the Fender x Third Man Hardware Collection, a mix of gear and apparel that’s equal parts practical and playful.

The lineup is stacked: a tee and hoodie stamped with the iconic amp design, a mini jack rack for easy plug-and-play organisation, a lapel pin set for die-hard collectors, plus a rugged guitar strap, 30’ cable, strap block set, and even a gold-etched harmonica.

Each piece carries the raw, boundary-pushing ethos of Third Man, filtered through Fender’s legendary craftsmanship.

It’s less merch drop, more love letter to a shared obsession with sound, grit, and innovation.

For anyone chasing a bit of Jack White’s electricity in their own setup, this collection hits the sweet spot. Head here for more.