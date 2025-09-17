Fender drops Limited Edition Vintera II Road Worn series, bringing vintage classics back to life

Fender is giving players the joy of a vintage find without the years of dusty pawn shop hunting.

Fender is turning back the clock with today’s launch of the Limited Edition Vintera II Road Worn series – a lineup that marries the charm of vintage instruments with the modern playability players crave.

The series features era-correct Stratocasters, Telecasters, Jazzmasters, and Precision Basses, all finished in Fender’s new Road Worn aging process.

Expect light checking, subtle wear, and a silky semi-gloss nitro finish that gives each guitar the feel of a stage-seasoned classic straight out of the ‘50s or ‘60s.

Under the hood, each model is loaded with period-accurate pickups, vintage-style hardware, and decade-correct neck profiles for an authentic playing experience.

Players can choose from a range of drool-worthy vintage colors, from Fiesta Red and Sonic Blue to Burgundy Mist Metallic.

Fender tapped Nashville-based artist Marc Scibilia to demo the series in his home studio, showing how each model inspired new riffs and fresh ideas.

The lineup includes:

‘60s Stratocaster – trio of vintage-style pickups, synchronized tremolo, and options in Sonic Blue or Black (AUD $2,649).

‘60s Telecaster – crystal-clear chime and classic twang with a 3-saddle bridge, available in Burgundy Mist Metallic or Blonde (AUD $2,649).

‘50s Jazzmaster – warm, woody tone and floating tremolo in Fiesta Red or 3-Color Sunburst (AUD $2,799).

‘60s Precision Bass – punchy split-coil tone and vintage hardware in Fiesta Red or Charcoal Frost Metallic (AUD $2,649).

The Limited Edition Vintera II Road Worn series is available now. If you’ve been hunting for the look, feel, and tone of a road-tested Fender without decades of gig wear, this is your chance.