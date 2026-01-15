Fender have dipped their toes into Pro Audio with an entirely new ecosystem of music gear

A new chapter has begun for Fender with their newest series of Quantum LT and HD interfaces and Motion Controllers.

Fender’s reputation has largely been built off their distinguished craft of essential music instruments.

Yesterday, that all began to shift as they announced a new brand, Fender Studio, and a variety of tools for musicians, podcasters and content creators – including the Quantum Audio interfaces and the Motion DAW Controllers.

Easily integrable with the newly rebranded Fender Studio Pro, the Quantum interfaces provide boundless flexibility for artists with their USB-C Integration, little-to-no latency and compact designs equally fit for small desks as they are for multi-rack systems.

This rings true even for their more affordable options; that being the Quantum LT 2, 4 and 16 interfaces.

Intended for home and mobile recording as well as content creation, the LT series deliver performance mostly via their integrated line and instrument inputs.

Each of which can be monitored through a DAW using the interface’s loopback audio compatibility or as a standalone mixer, without requiring a DAW or a computer.

All of this and so much more are present in Fender’s sister series, the Quantum HD. Intended for the professional musicians and producers, the Quantum HD 2 and 8 feature an increased 32kHz bitrate, expanded Digital I/O channels for multi-instrument setups with even more compatibility with Fender’s flagship DAW.

Gain, phantom power, and routing can all be adjusted seamlessly in Fender Studio Pro with a perpetual license granted upon purchasing.

Additionally, Fender has only made working with Studio Pro and any modern DAW easier with the Motion lineup.

The Motion 16 and 32 are DAW Controllers that allow for immersive art creation that navigate your timeline instantaneously with touch-sensitive pads that correspond to whatever drums, chords, melodies, and scales the session has.

It is with Fender’s new branding and beginner friendly tools that music has become easier to make than ever.

You can check all that Fender has to offer here.