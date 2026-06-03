Fenne Lily announces new album, Win Win

Fenne Lily is one of the most entrancing voices in indie-folk.

Her 2018 debut On Hold, as well as 2020’s BREACH and 2023’s Big Picture have built up her dedicated fanbase.

Now, on Win Win, created over the course of 18 months, and mostly recorded live and on tape, Lily will show her fans a new side to her songwriting.

Central to the record are themes of self-discovery and new beginnings, topical with the singer’s recent move from London to Brooklyn.

The lead single ‘Uh Huh’ tracks the breakdown of a relationship, and the start of another.

On the track, Lily explores the good that comes from change, within herself, her life, and her environment.

Listen to it here:

Lily has also shared that fans should stay tuned for upcoming touring news.

On Win Win, out October 23 via Nettwerk, Fenne Lily is moving towards finding joy in change.

Pre-order the album here.