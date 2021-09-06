More than 100 fentanyl tablets were found stashed inside a Baby Yoda toy

Over 100 fentanyl tablets – a drug more powerful than morphine – was discovered inside a Baby Yoda toy.

Apparently, this fan-favourite Star Wars character was high off more than just the Force.

Zave Garry, a 34-year-old man, was arrested in Rutherford County, Middle Tennessee, during a drug sale. According to Captain Britt Reed, the sheriff of the county, Garry was found to be in possession of 176 fentanyl tablets. They’d been manufactured “to resemble 30mg of Roxicodone”.

Roxicodone is a form of oxycodone – a type of pain medication that is often used to treat “moderate to severe pain”.

In a post to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, it was revealed that the tablets were crudely made with many of them having irregular “scoring and … pressing”. Additionally, the tablets were also flaky.

Pictures reveal the poor toy with its head almost fully detached, with plastic wrapped tablets stuffed inside its stomach.

Don’t end up like baby yoda. Don’t Do Drugs 😭 pic.twitter.com/sTQ7h6HcxY — Kruse (@BachKruse) January 5, 2021

According to investigators, Garry was out on bond after being arrested in Coffee County, Tennessee two weeks prior for the same crime. However, back then, he only had 157 tablets.

Garry, exacerbating his situation, was also “linked … to have been allegedly intercepting a shipment of approximately 1000 … tablets”. The shipment of those tablets is believed to have been for Rutherford County.

“Garry was charged with felony possession Schedule II and Schedule VI drugs and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia,” the Facebook post also said.

According to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, fentanyl is “80 to 100 times stronger than morphine”.

Common side effects of taking the drug include: euphoria, pain relief, headache, nausea/vomiting, a reduced appetite and more. Overdosing on the dangerous substance can result in death.

Such a cute, innocent face… it’s sad Disney doesn’t pay enough and he resorted to being a cartel drug mule to get extra cash. I wonder when the Disney+ special on the Life & Downfall of Baby Yoda will premier… pic.twitter.com/UshslgeVZQ — ** 5566T 10-87 2021 ** (@ChrisH_5566) September 4, 2021

As of now, Garry’s bond has been increased to $150,000 USD (approximately $201,750 AUD), adding onto his previous bond from Coffee County.

Garry’s case is being taken to court on September 7.

May the force be with him.