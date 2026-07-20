The Muppets, Justin Bieber and Madonna lead FIFA’s first-ever halftime show 

The World Cup just got its Super Bowl moment.

For almost a century, halftime at the FIFA World Cup final belonged to team talks and tactical tweaks while millions of fans ran to the bathroom, grabbed another round at the pub, or caught a couple of z’s on the couch at the god-awful hours of the morning.

This year, things are a little different.

Not only did FIFA borrow a page out of the Super Bowl by introducing thick blinged-out rings, but it also demanded the attention of soccer heads by delivering a halftime show consisting of performances from Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, and even The Muppets.

Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the 11-minute performance was designed to celebrate music and football while raising funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The show opened with Madonna rolling through the backrooms of the New York stadium alongside Ronaldinho while whipping out her 2000 classic ‘Music’.

It was followed up by a performance of BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ and then an acoustic rendition of ‘Everything Hallelujah’ by Justin Bieber.

Shakira and Burna Boy performed the tournament’s official anthem Dai Dai, with a surprise cameo from Ted Lasso.

The half-time show gave the most bizarre team-up ever with Gustavo Dudamel, NY Philharmonic, and The Muppets performing a rendition of one of the biggest soccer stadium anthems, ‘Seven Nation Army’.

Whether it becomes a permanent fixture or a one-off experiment, FIFA has officially entered its blockbuster era.

The World Cup has always been football’s biggest stage, but with halftime now becoming part of the spectacle, it’s clear the tournament is striving to become more of a pop culture stage.

Love it or hate it, where else would you see IShowSpeed perform the closing ceremony for one of the biggest stages in the world?